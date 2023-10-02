Madison Beer’s Net Worth? Pop Singer Earns Much More Than What You Might Expect

According to CA Knowledge, pop singer Madison Beer’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million in 2023. Beer has been popular among GenZ fans since she went viral when she was 13 years old after Justin Bieber shared her singing covers video on YouTube. Since then, she has managed to gain immense popularity on social media platforms. Let’s take a closer look at the net worth and earnings of Madison Beer. Keep reading the entire article.

The singer and model Madison Beer was born on March 5th, 1999, and rose to fame in 2012 following the shared link of her video on Justin Bieber’s Twitter page. This video, a cover of “At Last”, gained her immense popularity and gained her a considerable number of followers. She has been actively pursuing her career as a model and vocalist since 2014. Her debut single was titled “Melodies” and, following the success of this single, she signed a recording contract with Access Records. She then embarked on a series of studio recordings, beginning with the release of an extended play by her label, As She Pleases, in February 2018, which was met with positive reviews. Beer then went on to release singles in 2019 and 2020 in support of her forthcoming debut album, “Life Support”. Swipe down to know how she became so popular and rich.

Madison Beer’s Net Worth?

One of the main reasons why Madison Beer has become so successful is because she puts so much work into every one of her songs. Just a few months after the release of her first song, she announced that she was working with a bunch of different producers and bands on her debut album. She’s already gained thousands of followers, and by mid-2018, her audience had grown to over 10 million people. But what makes her even more successful is that she also writes and produces her songs. Before her EP dropped, the passionate singer kept posting covers of herself on her social media, both her songs and those of other artists.

In 2021, Madison Beer teamed up with Boohoo to launch a new '90s-themed collection. The collection, which featured 50 pieces, was described as "lightweight, vintage-inspired and chic." She also has some real estate investments. According to Cosmopolitan, she's made a lot of money over the years, but she's made even more money through smart investments over the years. She bought a $5.6M mansion in Los Angeles in November 2020, and in May 2022, she sold it for $7M, turning a profit of $1.4M in less than two years.