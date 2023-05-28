Madolin Morley Cause of Death? 16-year-old Girl Dead After Fall of Rock Pillar

Recently, a teenager named Madolin Morley passed away on 23 May 2023 and now it is coming out that her obituary has been published online. Her death news attracts the interest of many people and lots of social media users are expressing their sorrows for her loss. She celebrated the end of her sophomore year at Viewmont High School with one of her closest friends on Tuesday. She was one of the beloved of her family members, friends, and loved ones. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more about her funeral and recent updates.

Her death news was shared by her family and her family shared that she died when she was in a hammock and an ornamental pole or rock fell on her. Her family members, friends, and Viewmont High School’s students informed her about her demise through an email. In this email, it is shared that the terrible incident on Tuesday night. It is shared that she died in a terrible incident that happened on Tuesday night. She took her last breath at her home located in the tranquil West Bounigful and was surrounded by her family members at the time of her demise.

Madolin Morley Cause of Death?

She was 16 years old at the time of her death she died when a rock pillar holding up a hammock collapsed on her head. This collapse incident occurred at a home around 800 West (Onion Street) and Heritage Point Lane at about 1:30 in the afternoon. Her family shared that her loved oens ca make a visit on 30 Tuesday 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ in West Bountiful, Utah where her loves ones can make a visit and expresses their sympathy and love for her. It is also shared that her final rites service will also take place on at the same location on May 31 at 11:00. Visitors are welcome from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the services. In additional, the graveside ceremonies will take place in the Bountiful Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, in Bountiful, Utah.

Her family done her online obituary where she has received condolences from her family, friends and loved oens. Her obituary happened on 23 May 2023. She was born on 19 September 2006 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her parents are Weston Jay Morley and Melissa Sanford Morley. She was a pure kind girl who always spread love with her open hands. She left a mark of her good nature on her family, friends and loved ones who will miss her deeply by their pure heart.