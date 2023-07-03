MAF vs KAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Mjallby AIF vs Kalmar FF Swedish League

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best Swedish leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Mjallby AIF vs Kalmar FF. As we all know that both teams are very popular and they have a massive fan following. Because they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the MAF vs KAL match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to each other as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Swedish League match between Mjallby AIF vs Kalmar FF will be played at Strandvallen. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Football lovers are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, day, and lineup of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Match Details

Team:Mjallby AIF (MAF) vs Kalmar FF (KAL)

League: Swedish League

Day: Monday

Date: 3rd July 2023

Time:10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Strandvallen

Mjallby AIF (MAF) Possible Playing 11:1.Noel Tornqvist, 2. Adam Stahl, 3. Arvid Brorsson, 4. Tom Pettersson, 5. Colin Rosler, 6. Jesper Gustavsson, 7. Viktor Gustafson, 8. Herman Johansson, 9. Otto Rosengren, 10. Alexander Johansson, 11. Max Fenger

Kalmar FF (KAL) Possible Playing 11:1.Ricardo Friedrich, 2. Lars Saetra, 3. Rasmus Sjostedt, 4. Axel Lindahl, 5. David Olafsson, 6. Johan Karlsson, 7. Simon Skrabb, 8. Robert Gojani, 9. Nahom Girmai Netabay, 10. Deniz Hummet, 11. Mileta Rajovic

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very talented and hardworking as they always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Mjallby AIF vs Kalmar FF on 3rd July 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Strandvallen. If we talk about the recent match results then the KAL team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and the MAF team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The KAL team has more chances to win the match against the MAF. Let's see who will win the match.