MAG vs LEG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga 2 Malaga vs Leganes

Several matches have been played under La Liga 2 in recent days. Football lovers have been visiting the country to watch these incredible matches which are running in these recent days. Fans are much excited to watch the upcoming match of the league and it will be interesting to watch because team Malaga (MAG) and team Leganes (LEG) will face off each other on the football ground. The league has already introduced some of the best matches in the last few days and now, the league will be reached its final match soon.

The match will be held at La Rosaleda and the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain today.

MAG vs LEG Match Details

Team Names:- Malaga (MAG) vs Leganes (LEG)

League:- La Liga 2

Venue:- La Rosaleda

Date:- Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Venue:- 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

MAG vs LEG Squad Player

Malaga (MAG):- Alfred NDiaye, Alex Gallar, Alex Calvo, Manolo Reina, Fran Sol, Andres Caro, Genaro Rodriguez, Lago Junior, Issa Fomba, Carlos Lopez-Nogueras, Luis Munoz, Unai Bustinza, Alberto Escasi, Jozabed-Sanchez, Ruben Yanez, Ruben Castro, Julian Delmas, Arvin Appiah, Javier Jimenez Moreno, Aleix Febas, Fran Villalba, Pablo Chavarria, Cristian Gutierrez Vizcaino, Bilal Ouacharaf, Victor Olmo Duran, Lorenzo Zuniga Owono, Haitam Abaida, Juande Rivas, Ramon Enriquez, Jonas Ramalho, and Esteban Burgos.

Leganes (LEG):- Jorge Saenz, Jorge Miramon, Juanjo Narvaez, Jon Karrikaburu, Enric Franquesa, Ruben Pardo, Piotr Parzyszek, Yacine Qasmi, Dani Jimenez, Daniel Raba, Seydouba Cisse, Iker Undabarrena, Jose Arnaiz, Asier Riesgo, Kenneth Omeruo, Sergio Gonzalez – I, Allan Nyom, Yvan Neyou, Fede Vico, Juan Munoz, Gaku Shibasaki, Josema Guillen, Gonzalo Aguilar, and Javier Belman.

MAG vs LEG Lineups Player

Malaga (MAG):- Ruben Yanez, Javier Jimenez Moreno, Jonas Ramalho, Esteban Burgos, Genaro Rodriguez, Alberto Escasi, Jozabed-Sanchez, Aleix Febas, Fran Villalba, Pablo Chavarria, and Ruben Castro.

Leganes (LEG):- Asier Riesgo, Kenneth Omeruo, Sergio Gonzalez – I, Allan Nyom, Jorge Saenz, Jorge Miramon, Daniel Raba, Seydouba Cisse, Iker Undabarrena, Jose Arnaiz, and Juanjo Narvaez.

MAG vs LEG Match Prediction

As we can see in the point table that both teams are the bottom teams of the league. Team LEG is at the 15th spot with 32 matches where they won 10 and lost 12 matches. Another side, team MAG is at the 21st spot with 32 matches where they won 5 and lost 15 matches in this league. Many predictors are explaining that team LEG has a better chance to win this match tonight.