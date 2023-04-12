Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Bihar in Araria Latest News and Photos Images

The earth has shaken again. The scary and horrifying news is from Bihar. These days after witnessing Turkey’s Earthquake, the world has been stunned. Nature’s wrath has no boundaries we all have seen recently. And it is of great concern that Asia people are reading out so many assumptions about the earthquake these days as we are living in earthquake-prone sensitive areas. An earthquake has shaken the land in Bihar at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. The people were scared by the earthquake as consistent tremors are occurring these days. You are in the right place to know the details of the information and related insight.

It has been reported that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted the earth in Bihar on Wednesday. Reports are telling that the epicenter of the quake is Purnia in Bihar. National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the depth of the earthquake hit has been 10 kilometers beneath the epicenter. The frequent tremors have terrified the people. Although the magnitude of the earthquake was low, it spread panic among people and people came out of their homes in nervousness in a haste. The tremors were also felt in the districts of Araria, Bhagalpur, and many others.

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Bihar

Earlier in the last month also tremors of magnitude 4.1 were felt in Delhi NCR. People were frightened badly at that time also as people in metro cities live in multistoried buildings and recent tectonic plate movements have spread a wave of terror these days. However, no danger to life and property occurred during this quake. Some media reports are mentioning that jolts were also felt in neighboring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh. In Bihar also, no reports of any damage to life and property are found till now.

The Himalayan Mountain region is on the sensitive tectonic plates at the joint of the Indian plate and Eurasian plate and is the seismically active region on the Earth. It is important to have emergency plans in place and to take measures to reinforce structures and secure household items. It is important to share with our viewers that preparation and security measures should be well communicated with the family so that risk can be reduced. Schools should also conduct earthquake drills to guide children.