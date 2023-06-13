Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Jolts Kashmir, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR Latest News and Photos

In this article, we are going to share that an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck eastern Kashmir today. This news is spread like wildfire on internet sites and continuously circulates on various social media pages. It is also said the setting off quakes that were also felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas. An earthquake is a natural disaster and it is the shaking of the earth. The case of earthquakes is a dangerous sign and many people are curious to know more, so here we shared the entire details about the earthquakes in Kashmir and also talk more.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck eastern Kashmir and it happened at about 1:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon 13 June 2023. The preliminary also shared a report that the quake occurred 18 km away from Gandoh Bhalessa village in Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, at a depth of 30 km and this news made everyone worried. This earthquake’s tremors were felt by the people in Jammu and Kashmir and it is said it was strong tremors. It is shared that this earthquake was also felt in other parts of North India such as the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Jolts Kashmir

There are many people who shared thier reactions on their social media after this incident and said that this incident made everyone stunned. In local reports, It is shared this earthquake incident scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week. It is shared that the cases of earthquake incidents happened most times in Jammu & Kashmir but this time it was an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale. Currently, this earthquake incident didn’t made any damage and no information is coming forward that anyone is injured.

It is expected it can be occurs again but not much information has been shared yet. If we talk about an earthquake, is also known as a quake, tremor, or temblor and it cause the shaking of the surface of the Earth resulting from a sudden release of energy in the Earth's lithosphere that creates seismic waves. It can create three types of faults like Strike-slip, Normal, and Reverse. There is no information is shared about this earthquake incident.