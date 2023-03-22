7th Day Of Navratri 2023 Maha Maa Kaalratri Saptami Puja Mantra Sms Images Photos Pics

Today is 19th April 2022 & it’s the seventh day of Navratri and on this day puja of Kaalratri is done. Maa Kala Ratri is the seventh form amongst the Navadurga or the nine forms of the Hindu goddess Parvati or (Shakti). She is worshipped during the nine nights of Navratri celebrations. The seventh day of Navratri pooja (ritual) is dedicated to Durga Kalaratri and she is considered the most violent form of Goddess Durga. Kalaratri is one of the fiercest forms of Durga and her appearance itself evokes fear. This form of Goddess is believed to be the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, spirits, and negative energies, who flee upon knowing of her arrival. Now below get complete details of Maha Maa Kaalratri Saptami 7th Day Of Navratri 2023.

Kaalratri Saptami 7th Day Of Navratri Puja Mantra

वाम पादोल्ल सल्लोहलता कण्टक भूषणा |

वर्धन मूर्ध ध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रि भर्यङ्करी ||

Vāma pādōlla sallōhalatā kaṇṭaka bhūṣaṇā |

vardhana mūrdha dhvajā kr̥ṣṇā kālarātri bharyaṅkarī ||

