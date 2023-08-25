Maharashtra: 27-year-old Woman Lost Her Life in Motorbike Accident in Palghar District

27-year-old woman lost her life in Palghar district, Maharashtra, while riding as a pillion on a motorbike

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come up from Palghar, Maharashtra. Stating that a woman was passed away in a tragic accident with bike. Stay with this article to find the tragic end of this news. A 27-year-old woman lost her life in Palghar district, Maharashtra, while riding as a pillion on a motorbike. The unfortunate incident took place when her ‘dupatta’ (stole) got caught in the bike’s wheel, leading to the tragic outcome, as reported by the local police on Tuesday.

A young woman, aged 27, who was a pillion rider on a ‘Bullet’ motorcycle, met with a fatal accident as her dupatta got caught in the rear wheel. The incident happened while she was traveling back home from Tungareshwar temple in Vasai (east) to Kandivali in Mumbai, taking place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Naigaon. Tragically, this event occurred shortly after another incident where a different woman also lost her life in a similar manner while riding pillion. The incident in question occurred on Sunday, August 20. Authorities have responded by initiating a case of accidental death in connection to the incident.

The deceased has been identified as a 27-year-old named Pratima Yadav. During the early hours of a Sunday morning, the incident transpired when Pratima Yadav, who hailed from Kandivali in the neighboring city of Mumbai, was on her way back with her husband after a visit to a temple in Vasai. An official associated with the Naigaon police station furnished these details. Tragically, her stole became entangled in the wheel of the motorcycle near Bapane village along the highway. This entanglement led to her being strangled and subsequently falling off the two-wheeler, as described by the official.



Suffering from grievous injuries, the woman was rapidly transported to a local hospital. Regrettably, medical professionals pronounced her as brought dead upon her arrival, as per the police’s account. In the aftermath, the body was conveyed to a government hospital for a postmortem examination, a step confirmed by the authorities.



In a parallel incident that occurred on August 9th, a woman named Pooja Gupta was also riding pillion on a motorbike. She was thrown off the bike due to the presence of potholes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Naigaon. Tragically, Pooja Gupta succumbed to her injuries on the subsequent Friday. The responsibility of operating the motorcycle at the time of the accident rested with Deepak Gupta (24), Pooja’s brother-in-law. He attributed the loss of control of the two-wheeler to the uneven road surface caused by the potholes.