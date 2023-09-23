Headline

Maharashtra: 39-day-old Girl Dies After ‘Mentally Ill’ Mother Throws Her from 14th Floor

15 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

A 39-day-old girl tragically lost her life when her disabled mother reportedly tossed her from a 14th-floor apartment in Mumbai, Maharashtra. A tragic incident unfolded when a 39-day-old girl lost her life, allegedly thrown from a 14th-floor flat in suburban Mulund, as reported by the police on Friday. This distressing event occurred in a residential high-rise on Zaver Road in Mulund West on Thursday evening, according to an official statement.

The mother of the baby girl, who has hearing and speech impairments, is suspected of throwing her out of a window, the official explained. Although the girl’s uncle rushed her to the hospital, she was declared deceased upon arrival. The authorities have registered a case of alleged murder against the mother, but the motive behind this heartbreaking act remains unknown at this time, the police official mentioned.

As of now, the woman has not been arrested. In July 2022, her seven-month-old son tragically passed away due to choking while feeding, as per the official’s statement. Further investigation into this matter is ongoing. Throughout a woman’s life, from birth and even before, she can be vulnerable to various forms of crime or become a target. These risks evolve as she progresses through different stages, and the nature of these crimes varies accordingly. Below are tables that provide insights into this issue:

In India, the 2012 National Crime Records Bureau report revealed a reported crime rate of 46 per 100,000, a rape rate of 2 per 100,000, a dowry homicide rate of 0.7 per 100,000, and a rate of domestic cruelty by husbands or their relatives at 5.9 per 100,000. However, a 2014 study in The Lancet noted that while the reported prevalence of sexual violence in the country is relatively low at 8.5%, it still affects an estimated 27.5 million women due to India’s large population.

Furthermore, a 2006 survey found that 85% of women who experienced sexual violence, whether within or outside of marriage, never sought help, and only 1% reported it to the police. In summary, at each stage of a woman’s life, she faces distinct threats, and the actual prevalence of crimes can be much higher than official reports suggest due to underreporting and cultural factors.

