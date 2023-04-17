Maharashtra: Eleven Dead, 600 Suffer Heatstroke at Ceremony Where Amit Shah Gave Award in Kharghar

We are feeling hard to share that 11 people died and more than 20 were admitted to hospital due to heat stroke in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The unfortunate incident occurred during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Mumbai. Some events organised for a good turn out too bad if the management is poor. The excitement of the people for an awaited event ends in pain then it is very unfortunate. Summer has just started and high temperature has started its impact. As the news went viral, a wave of sadness spread in the country. Scroll down to the next page for more information regarding this news.

It has been reported that Maharashtra Government organized an award ceremony in the open ground of Kharagpur in Navi Mumbai where about 10 lakh people were present to attend the ceremony. The event started at around 11.30 am but the crowd started gathering last night. As the crowd was very high, organizers failed to help with proper water arrangements. People were feeling dehydrated, as the temperature was recorded at 38 degrees as per reports. Various famous leaders were present to give away the awards. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were attending the event to distribute the awards.

Eleven Dead, 600 Suffer Heatstroke at Ceremony

Reports say that in the afternoon, Many people started complaining of dizziness and exhaustion during the event. They were provided with medical help and those complaining of dehydration were sent to Tata Hospital in Kharagpur and other hospitals in Navi Mumbai. In the hospital, 11 succumbed to dehydration and more than 20 have been admitted to various hospitals. The families of the victims are devastated by the sudden death of their loved ones. People are sending their condolences to the family.It has been in the news that CM Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of dead victims. The others who are in hospitals due to dehydration will be provided free treatment. People are stunned by the painful incident.

The opposition parties are targetting the negligence and carelessness of organizers and stated that in such a big crowd, only the convenience of VIPs and big leaders was taken into account. It has been reported Lakhs of people from far-off Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat were brought to the ground in Kharghar just to show political strength by the state government. It is also reported that the crowd was mainly of people connected to Shree Sadasya, the movement of the Dharmadhikari-family. It is with great sadness that people were present for at least 6 to 7 hours under the scorching sun to attend the program. The mismanagement is now facing questions from all around. The whole nation is in a wave of grief due to the unfortunate incident. Stay tuned for more updates.