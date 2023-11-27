Maharashtra: Five Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Nashik District, CCTV Video Footage

According to the police report, the deceased were identified as Lalit Sonawane, Rohit Dhanwate, Aditya Dhanwate, Ganesh Dhanwate, and Prateek Naik. All of them belong to the New Pandit colony in Nashik. Following the incident, the driver of the lorry has been arrested and an FIR has been registered. The five youths were on their way back to their hometown after attending the religious program at the Mhasoba Devasthan near Manmad on the banks of the river. If you want to know all the details related to the incident, just click on this link. Read the entire article carefully.

The car was heavily damaged in the incident. The bodies are being kept at Upazila Hospital in Manmad now. The car was registered in Maharashtra. Police said that the accident occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm. They have not yet released any reason for the accident. The accident took place right in the center of the road. Traffic in the area was affected as per the latest information. Traffic on the road was moving at a slow pace. Due to heavy rain and darkness, the police said that it was difficult for them to carry out the relief work and get the vehicle off the road. No case has been registered yet.