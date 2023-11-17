Maharashtra: Leopard Enters Tata Power Complex Video Goes Viral on Internet

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a video of leopard infiltrates the Tata Power complex in Maharashtra. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Forest officials reached the location and discovered that the animal had already departed by the time they conducted their nighttime search. On Wednesday, a leopard was caught on camera roaming within the confines of the Tata Power Company near Varap village on the Kalyan-Murbad Road in Maharashtra.

The widely circulated CCTV footage captured the large feline strolling across the campus between 1:00 AM and 1:30 AM. Following this sighting, employees of the company promptly notified the forest department. Upon receiving the alert, forest officials reached the location and discovered that the animal had departed from the premises by the time they conducted their nocturnal search. Following the departure of the large feline, forest officials carried out an extensive search operation but were unable to locate the animal.

Leopard Enters Tata Power Complex

As per statements from forest officials, the leopard likely entered the area, surrounded by a forest, possibly losing its way. The forest department issued a cautionary advisory, urging residents to exercise vigilance and refrain from venturing out alone during the night. To enhance awareness regarding the presence of leopards in the vicinity, banners have been placed in Varap village and the surrounding areas. A specialized team from the forest department has been assigned to monitor the situation closely.

In similar story, a leopard infiltrated a residential area in Pune but was subsequently rescued by forest officials. Residents of Pune, Maharashtra, experienced panic when a leopard ventured into a residential area. The occurrence took place in New Ahire Gaon near the Warje area of Pune. Fortunately, the leopard was tranquilized and safely rescued after a three-hour operation. According to reports, the leopard sought refuge inside a tin shed near an open ground. Despite the forest department’s advice for residents to stay indoors, a crowd gathered in the area, disregarding the warning.