Maharashtra: Man Mistakes Menstrual Blood to Be Result of $ex, Tortures 12-yr-old Sister to Death

Sometimes it becomes hard to share the unusual and sad news that we report from the corners of the world or from our own country. The information that we receive many times depicts that people due to their illiteracy perform such disgraceful deeds that it feels that they should not be forgiven. In today’s article, we are going to share one such shattering incident which has been reported from Maharashtra. The news has questioned society as to what to do with the people who commit such acts. We have reported this information from Ulhasnagar city of Maharashtra where a brother killed his little sister as he mistook blood from his sister’s menstrual period as the result of sexual intercourse. Go through the article for the entire information.

The shameful news has been reported from Ulhasnagar where a 30 years old man brutally killed his minor sister. The killed sister was only 12 years old. It has been reported that the girl was confronting her first menstrual cycle and the poor child was killed on suspicion by the brother. Reports tell us that the dress of the little girl was stained due to her first-time menstrual period and was beaten badly by his 30 years old brother for three days. The poor girl was unaware of the allegations made against her and was being beaten to death as per the reports.

Maharashtra: Man mistakes menstrual blood to be Result of $ex

She was admitted to the hospital after her condition deteriorated where she was declared dead. The sources tell us that the wife of the accused brother also prompted her husband against the little girl. It has been also reported that the girl was living with her brother and his wife and the parents live in another village. The hospital staff informed the condition of the girl to the police when the girl was admitted to hospital. The body of the girl was sent to the hospital for autopsy. The postmortem report revealed the torture marks on the girl’s face, neck and back. The incident has shattered the people so much.

The accused brother worked as a security guard in Ulhas Nagar. The police have arrested him and filed a case of murder under section 302 against him. However, sources also tell that the wife of the accused gave him wrong information after that the man brutally beat the sister. The horrifying incident has shaken the conscience of people as the disgraceful incident took away the life of a poor child. Our prayers are with the deceased girl. Stay tuned…….