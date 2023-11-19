Maharashtra: Nagpur Farmer Found Hanging at House, Family Alleges Loan Pressure

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a farmer in Nagpur was discovered hanging at his residence, with his family asserting that the cause was the burden of loans. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. As per the police, the victim’s brother and mother stated that he took this extreme step due to the stress of repaying the loan procured for cultivation. Nevertheless, no written note was discovered at the scene. In the early hours of Saturday, a 28-year-old farmer named Vikas Naik was discovered hanging in his residence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district.

He had hanged himself from a ceiling rod in the tin shed of his house located in Tekadi village. The police reported that the victim’s brother and mother conveyed that he took this extreme step due to the stress of repaying the loan obtained for sowing. However, an official mentioned that no written note was found at the scene. According to the police, Vikas and his brother Ashish had taken a loan from relatives to cultivate cotton and tur (pigeon peas) on their three-acre farmland. Nonetheless, the crops incurred damage from wild animal attacks, and the brothers also postponed the spraying process,” stated the police. The pair of brothers were involved in contract farming. A case of accidental death has been filed at Kanhan police station, and ongoing investigations are in progress.

Nagpur Farmer Found Hanging at House

Karnataka minister Shivanand Patil mentioned that the incidents of farmer suicides in the state have risen following the government’s decision to raise compensation for the family to Rs 5 lakh after a farmer’s demise. Controversy arose as Shivanand Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Sugarcane Development and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC), stated that the instances of farmer suicides in the state have notably surged following the government’s elevation of compensation to Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. Patil, who additionally holds the position of in-charge minister for Haveri district, remarked, “There has been a substantial increase in farmer suicides in the state since the government’s choice to augment compensation for families of those who passed away after 2015.”

In a press conference held in Haveri, Patil clarified that the families claiming this compensation are those of farmers who took their own lives due to financial distress arising from crop failures and an inability to repay loans. Patil expressed, “In the absence of such compensation, individuals might turn to alternative measures. Pre-2015, the compensation was considerably lower, resulting in fewer instances of suicide as families didn’t receive sufficient support. However, post the increment to Rs 5 lakh after 2015, there has been a rise in reports of farmer suicides. It is inherent for people to seek compensation, and in certain instances, individuals may inaccurately categorize natural deaths as suicides in their quest for financial aid.”