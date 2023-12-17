CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Maharashtra: Nine Killed, 3 Injured in a Blast at Solar Industries’ Nagpur Factory

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Nine individuals lost their lives in an explosion at a solar explosive company in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A detonation occurred at the Bazargaon village facility of Solar Explosive Company in Nagpur. A blast at the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village, Nagpur, resulted in the loss of nine lives. According to Harsh Poddar, the Superintendent of Police Nagpur (Rural), the occurrence occurred during the packing process at the cast booster plant. On Sunday, December 17, a fatal explosion occurred at around 9:30 am during the packing of explosives for coal blasting at the factory of a solar explosive company in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra

The incident claimed the lives of at least nine individuals and left three others severely injured. The blast transpired at Solar Industries India Limited in the Bazargaon region, a company known for manufacturing diverse products for defense establishments. Officials reported that twelve workers were present inside the solar company’s unit when the incident unfolded. The explosion occurred at the cast booster plant within the company. Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, informed ANI, “Nine individuals lost their lives due to a blast at the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village, Nagpur. The incident occurred during the packing process in the cast booster plant at the Solar Explosive Company.” Additional information on the matter is anticipated as stated by the official.

Established by the visionary Shri Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal, Solar Group has transformed from a solitary manufacturing site in 1995 to an internationally acclaimed Industrial Explosives manufacturer. Leveraging our substantial experience and proficiency cultivated over years in the Industrial Explosives sector, we have ventured into Defense and established one of the most comprehensive facilities globally for Ammunition. Solar offers comprehensive blasting solutions, encompassing packaged and bulk explosives, along with initiating systems, to cater to the diverse needs of its customers worldwide.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed on Twitter, “The explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur, resulting in the unfortunate demise of 9 individuals, including 6 women, is deeply regrettable. My sincere condolences to the departed. The state government extends unwavering support to their families during this mournful time.” He further stated, “The company specializes in producing drones and explosives for the defense forces. Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police maintain continuous communication, with the Inspector General, Superintendent of Police, and Collector personally present at the scene. The state government, under the approval of Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde, will offer financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident.”

