Maharashtra SSC Exam Result 2023 Declared: Check at Mahahsscboard.in Toppers Name

The wait is over for the students of Maharashtra. The thrilling news for the students is Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 is declared. The result was declared at around 1 pm. The students were glued to their screens for checking their results. The news about the declaration of the results was coming from a few days and was causing a sense of excitement along with stress for the students. As almost all states have declared their results, the fate of Maharashtra students was locked till now and students were eagerly waiting for the declaration of the results. Now a wave of relaxation can be felt after the announcement of the results.

The Class 10 board examination in Maharashtra was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023, across various exam centres in the state. It has been reported that around 14 lakh students gave the examination. Many news channels were providing the websites on which the result was declared. The steps to look for the results were also mentioned in the circulars shared by the Maharashtra Board. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Board declared the result at 11 am, but the result link was activated at 1 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Exam Result 2023 Declared

The eager students can check their results at the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. The result is quite nice with the pass percentage being 93.80%. The reports are telling that Kokan district has topped with the highest percentage of 98.11 per cent. The chairperson of Maharashtra Stae Board Sharad Goswami shared a statement that “The pass percentage has dropped by 3.18 per cent, when compared to last year. In comparison with the pass percentage of the academic year 2019-20, which was pre-pandemic; there is a drop of 1.47 per cent, ”

The results are showing that the girls again performed better than the boys. The pass percentage secured by girls is 95.87% while the pass percentage secured by boys is 92.05%. Reports are telling us that the total number of boys enrolled was 8,44,116 and the total number of girls enrolled for exams was 7,33,067. While the Konkan topped with the highest percentage of 98.11%, the Nagpur division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92.05% as per the reports. As the load on the website can be maximum, it can be a little slow. It is reported that the overall percentage was higher last year. It was 96.94 % last year. There is a drop of 3 points from the last year. Stay tuned.