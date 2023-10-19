Maharashtra: Teenage Boy Takes Out for Drive Car Gifted to Parents, Killed Along with Friend in Crash

Good Day Readers, Today we will disclose the situation revealing In Maharashtra, a teenage boy, while taking his parents’ gifted car for a drive, tragically lost his life along with a friend in a car crash. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Maharashtra’s Thane district, a 17-year-old boy and his friend tragically lost their lives in an accident. They were driving in a car recently gifted to the boy’s parents when the vehicle collided with a tree on the Ulhasnagar-Ambernath road on Tuesday night, as reported by an official from the Ambernath police station.

The boy was the one driving the car at the time of the accident. He was driving with his 18-year-old friend when the car collided with a tree, resulting in injuries to both of them. Both individuals were promptly taken to a hospital, where medical professionals pronounced them deceased upon arrival, as stated by the official. Subsequently, the bodies were transferred to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the police registered a case of accidental death.

In Maharashtra, there was a decrease in road accidents and fatalities during the year 2020, coinciding with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic when vehicular movement was limited due to lockdown measures. However, the statistics saw an increase in 2021, and this trend persisted into 2022. Official statistics reveal that in Maharashtra, the year 2021 saw a total of 14,883 individuals lose their lives in road accidents. This marked a concerning increase of 2,095 fatalities compared to the pre-Covid-19 year of 2019, which had 12,788 recorded fatalities. Furthermore, the number of road accidents also rose by 144 incidents in 2022 when compared to three years ago.



In specific numbers, there were 33,069 road accidents in the state last year, in contrast to 32,925 in 2019. This data indicates a marginal 0.44 percent increase in the number of accidents in 2022 compared to 2019. However, fatalities experienced a significant rise of 16.38 percent during this period, with the number of injuries decreasing from 28,628 to 27,218. The issue of road accidents has come to the forefront once again as a tragic incident resulted in the loss of 13 lives, including five minors, and left 29 individuals injured. This accident occurred when a private bus, carrying members of a traditional music troupe, veered off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The bus, with 42 passengers on board, was traveling from Pune to Mumbai when the tragic incident happened on a sharp S-shaped hairpin curve in the Bor Ghat mountain pass section, also known as Khandala Ghat, near Khopoli, approximately 70 kilometers from Mumbai. It’s worth noting that Maharashtra had experienced a reduction in road accidents and fatalities in 2020, coinciding with the initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns, which restricted vehicular movement. However, the data shows that these numbers increased in 2021 and continued the upward trend into 2022. Specifically, the state witnessed 8,098 more road accident cases in 2022 compared to 2020 when there were 24,971 cases, and 3,592 more cases than in 2021, which had 29,477 cases.