Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar: 3 killed in Car Accident on Samruddhi Expressway CCTV Video

Here we are going to share the complete details of the latest crash incident. It is shared that three people passed away in this accident that happened on Samruddhi Expressway, Ahmednagar, Maharastra. It is shared that this crash incident was so terrible and this news is continuously running in the trends of the internet sites. Lots of people are hitting search engine platforms to know more about this crash incident and an investigation has also begun after this incident. Let us discuss every single piece of information related to this incident and also talk more in this article.

According to the reports, this crash incident took place at 11:30 am on Sunday 2 June 2023 on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district It is shared that the vehicle dashed the divider on the Samruddhi Expressway and three were passed away on the spot. It is shared that this accident was so dangerous and lots of people who were driving their vehicles near the incident scene have seen this incident. Still, much information is not shared, so keep reading to know more about this incident.

3 killed in Car Accident on Samruddhi Expressway

After this incident, police began an investigation and our sources have fetched some information related to this accident. In the reports, it is shared that the driver lost control of the wheel and the car dashed to the divider which resulted in this terrible crash, killing the three passengers on the incident spot. It is shared that the victims were traveling from Nanded to Mumbai but were unfortunately involved in this accident. Locals people reached the incident scene for help and transferred the trio to the hospital but they were confirmed dead. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet related to this incident.

This news is running on the top of the internet sites and lots of people are sharing their reactions to this crash incident. Police shared that a case has been registered against the driver under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Recently a day before, one more accident occurred in which a bus caught fire on Saturday on the expressway in Buldhana and around 25 people passed away in this incident. The cases of accidents are increasing day-by-day and most times the reason behind crashes is drinking and driving. There is not much information available related to this incident and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.