Maharashtra’s: Four From Telangana Killed in Road Mishap Madki

A car accident has claimed the lives of 4 people, including 3 bank officials, in Maharashtra's Amravati and Chikhalra on Sunday. The car went off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge, resulting in the death of four people and the injury of four others. The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. All four bodies have been extracted from the ditch and have been sent for post-mortem. The accident took place on Sunday in the vicinity of Madki village, on the road leading to Amravati from Chikhalra. Eight youths from Adilabad in Telangana were traveling by Ertiga Car (AP28 DW2119) on a winding road near Chikhalra, Amravati. There was dense fog on the road.

The Ertiga vehicle lost control and fell into a 200-foot-deep ditch. The driver of Ertiga attempted to swerve but the vehicle tipped over and fell into the ditch, resulting in the death of the driver. The body of the driver was found outside the vehicle. The police have begun the rescue operation. Ertiga's vehicle was heavily damaged in the accident and the body of the driver is still outside the vehicle. The accident occurred near Madki village. Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

The police said that the car was driven by Sheikh Salman Sheikh, who was 28 years old. The other victims were Shiv Krishna Adanki, who was 30 years old, Vaibhav Lakman Gulli, who was 29 years old, and Vanaparthi Koteshwar Rao, who was 27. The injured people included Yogesh Yadav, who was also 30 years old, Harish Muthineni, who was 27, and the bank employees who were killed and injured.