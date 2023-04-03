Mahavir Jayanti is the most religious festival of Jain people, and it is also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. This festival is celebrated on the occasion of Mahavir’s birthday. On the Gregorian calendar, the holiday occurs either in March or April. Mahavira was born into royalty as the son of King Siddartha of Kundgraam and Queen Trishala. Mahavir Jayanti is the Gazetted Holiday which means that government offices and most businesses are closed. Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth of Mahavira, a contemporary of the Buddha, and the 24th and last Tirthankara. Mahavir is the great and last Tirthankar in the religion of Jain. According to the Jain mythology, Mahavir had acquired all the necessary qualities to become a Tirthankara in His previous life. Mahavir is a person who believes in non-violence he also believed that the most virtuous life is spent sitting still and fasting, as when a man does not run the risk of injuring life even involuntarily, by swallowing or treading upon insects. On his birth anniversary, every Jain resolves to follow his teachings. This is all about Mahavir Jayanti and below in this article, we have collected some latest wishes and messages, scroll this page, and get quotes to share with your near and dear ones. Massive Fire in Jaipur

Mahavir Jayanti Sms Wishes

Mahavir jinka naam hai, palithana jinka dham hai,

Ahinsha jinka nara hai, aise thrishla nandan ko lakh pranam hamara hai. Happy Mahavir Jayanti Quotes

Arihant ki boli

Siddhon ka saar

Acharyon ka path

Sadhuon ka sath

Ahinsa ka prachar

Mubarak ho aapko Mahivar Jaynti ka tyohar.

May Lord Mahavir Bless you abundantly And fill your life with The virtue of truth Non-violence & External compassion Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

I always ask Lord Mahavir to give you what you DESERVE,

Not what you DESIRE!!

It is because your Desires may be few!

But you Deserve a LOT!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Little keys can open big locks.

Simple words can express great thoughts.

I hope my simple pray can make your life great

Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

God Mahavir:

Tu karta woh hai jo tu chahta hai

Par hota he woh jo me chahta hu

Tu woh kar jo me chahta hu

Fir wo hoga jo tu chahta ha

Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Inse seekho

Seva=Shravan se

Mitrata=krishan se

Maryada=Ram se

Daan=Karn se

Lakshay=Eklavya

Ahinsa=Buddha

Tapasya=Mahavir se.

Mahavir Jayanti Fb Quotes

Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness.

~ Lord Mahavira

Have a blessed Mahavir Jayanti!

All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away.

~ Acharanga Sutra

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Mahavira bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and compassion!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Mahavira, the last Tirthankara of Jainism bless you at all times!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

On auspicious day of mahavir jayanti, enjoy and spread happiness all around. Take oath of maintaining peace, harmony and equality. Be happy and make others happy.

Adopt the path of Non-violence, truth, knowledge and success. May these words of Lord Mahavira show you the path of happiness and success. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

All souls are alike; none is superior on inferior-Lord Mahavira. Let’s pray for peace and lighten the spirit of faith by celebrating the festival of Mahavir Jayanti.

Cherish this festive season with the morals of Lord Mahavira and his teachings. May the morals of lord Mahavira help you to walk on the path of truth and honesty.

May Lord Mahavira bless you abundantly and fill your life with happiness, success and help you to get what you desire. Wishing all my friends Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May you be blessed abundantly with the blessings of Lord Mahavir and May your life is filled with virtue of truth and eternal compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti Whatsapp Messages

The Best way to observe

such auspicious occasion is to

strive for peace and strengthening

the bonds of brotherhood…

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Adopt the path of Truth,

Knowledge and Non violence

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir

bless your life with knowledge…

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Little keys can open big locks.

Simple words can express great thoughts.

I hope my simple pray can make your life great

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

I always ask Lord Mahavir to give you what you DESERVE,

Not what you DESIRE…!!

It is because your Desires may be few…!

But you Deserve a LOT…!

Happy Mahavir jayanti dear friend.

May the preachings of Lord Mahavira:

Samyak-Darshana – Right Faith

Samyak-Jnana – Right Knowledge and

Samyak-Charitra – Right Conduct together give us the real path to attain the liberation of ourselves!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Learn

Dignity from Ram

Service from Shravan;

Target from Eklavya;

Friendship from Krishna;

Philanthropy from Karan;

Non-veiolence from Buddha;

And Meditation from Mhavira!

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

