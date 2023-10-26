Headline

Maine Mass Shooting: At least 15 killed, Up to 50 Injured in Lewiston, Family

1 day ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a piece of news that is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Recent news reports suspect Robert Card has reportedly threatened to shoot up a National Guard base. Yes, you heard it right. This news attracted people’s attention as soon as it came on the internet. After this everyone is becoming curious to know about this news. Not only this but now people have started asking many questions like why did Robert Card threaten to do this. After Robert Card said this, what decision has the police taken on this, and many more questions? We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. So let’s move ahead with the article and know this news in depth.

Maine Mass Shooting

As we have told you in the beginning of the article Robert Card has threatened to shoot the National Guard base. Due to this, he has become a topic of discussion for the people. Robert Card, 40, known as the man responsible for the mass shooting, is also a firearms instructor. According to reports, on Wednesday, October 25, Maine law enforcement shot at least 22 people and injured 60 others at different locations around 7 p.m.

Maine Mass Shooting

After which the police took the matter seriously and started the investigation. Talking about his previous records, he was seen driving a 2013 white Subaru after which he was found in Lisbon southeast of Lewiston. In 2023, Card was committed to a mental health facility during the summer and was released after a two-week stay. However, it has not yet been revealed why Robert Card threatened to shoot up the National Guard base.

After this threat, the Lewiston Police Department took the help of Facebook and urged people to immediately inform the police if they saw Robert Card committing any kind of crime. By doing this, future problems can be avoided. As we have told you the police have launched an investigation to find Robert Card, after which everyone is hopeful that Robert Card will be caught soon. Whatever information we had related to this news, we have shared it with you in this article. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.

