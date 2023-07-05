Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar Death Reason? One of Oldest Army Veterans, Dies at 109

In this article, we are going to investigate viral news. Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar one of the oldest veterans of the Indian Army and its Kumaon Regiment, passed away Monday in the US. He was 109. The news about Major Brar’s death was tweeted by author Jai Samota and confirmed by Colonel N N Bhatia a veteran of the Kumaon Regiment who is well versed in the history of the regiment. Born on November 19, 1913, in a village in Faridkot district, Major Brar served in the Faridkot State Forces and then joined the 6 Kumaon Regiment before retiring in 1963. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

He was born into a very poor farmer family in the Faridkot district of undivided Punjab and moved about bare feet. After studying and struggling hard, he enrolled in the Army and took part in World War 2.

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar Death Reason?

He was later commissioned and served in 6 Kumaon known as Jangi Paltan, said Colonel Bhatia. After his retirement, Major Brar went to Madhya Pradesh and then settled in the US and become a farmer in Delano, California. After retiring from the Indian Army he settled down in Jabalpur in the 1960s and 25 years later, after his retirement, he migrated with his family to the US in 1981, he said.

