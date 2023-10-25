Maksym Vechirko Cause of Death? Father-of-7 killed By Drunk Driver While Checking his Tires Leaves Pregnant Wife

Maksym Vechirko was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Utah on Saturday, October 22 morning. He was driving a truck on the side of the road when a drunk driver hit him while he was checking his tires. Vechirko is from Sacramento, California, and is survived by his pregnant wife and seven kids. His family is dealing with financial and emotional heartache. A GoFundMe account has been created to raise funds for the family of Maksym Vechirko, who was killed in a car accident while delivering fruits to his family.

The GoFundMe describes the incident as a result of Vechirko stepping out of his van to inspect its tires when he was rear-ended by a Hyundai, driven by a 43-year-old woman who was reportedly under the influence of both alcohol and drugs. The UHP has determined that the accident occurred when Maksym Vechirko parked his van hauling a trailer near mile marker 55 on Interstate 15 in the emergency lane. His father was seated in the passenger seat of the van at the time of the accident. The fundraiser describes Vechirko as a compassionate and loving person who brought joy to those he encountered.

Maksym Vechirko Cause of Death?

According to sources, Secrist was arrested for investigation of two counts of second-degree felony vehicular homicide, as well as driving under the influence (DUI) which is a class B misdemeanor. According to a statement from the Utah Department of State Police, the crash occurred at 9:09 AM on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, when Vechirko was traveling in his Mercedes Sprinter van, which was hauling a trailer. The van had pulled to the right on the eastbound lane of I-80 near milepost 55 when Secrist was outside the vehicle. A Hyundai Elantra then crossed the road in the right lane and collided with both the van and the trailer, resulting in Vechirko’s fatal injuries. He was pronounced at the scene.

Max Vechirko passed away leaving behind his wife Tanya and their seven amazing kids. The GoFundMe page says that Tanya was always the “unwavering anchor” of their family, always making sure their needs were taken care of even when Maksym was away. The account says that the Vechirko family is “emotionally shattered” and facing “hard financial challenges” after his passing. They’re asking for help from the community to help them get through this difficult time. They want to give Tanya the confidence and hope that she can take care of her kids for the rest of her life.