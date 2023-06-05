MAL vs DEG Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Swedish League Malmö FF vs Degerfors IF

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the best and most popular Swedish League is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. This match will be held between Malmö FF vs Degerfors IF. As we all know that both teams have a good fan following as they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the MAL vs DEG match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Swedish League is all set to entertain its fans. Now fans are also super excited for this match as they also want to support their favorite team. Both team’s players are ready to face each other in the match. The Swedish League match between Malmö FF vs Degerfors IF will be played at Swedbank Stadion. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now football match lovers are curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Swedish League

Team: Malmö FF (MAL) vs Degerfors IF (DEG)

Date: 5th June 2023

Day: Monday

Time:10:40 PM (IST) – 05:10 PM (GMT)

Venue: Swedbank Stadion

Malmö FF (MAL) Possible Playing 11:1.Johan Dahlin, 2. Lasse Nielsen, 3. Derek Cornelius, 4. Gabriel Busanello, 5. Joseph Ceesay, 6. Anders Christiansen, 7. Sebastian Nanasi, 8. Sergio Pena, 9. Hugo Larsson, 10. Stefano Holmquist, 11. Isaac Kiese Thelin

Degerfors IF (DEG) Possible Playing 11:1.Jonas Olsson, 2. Gustav Granath, 3. Abdelkarim Mammar-Chaouche, 4. Seid Korac, 5. Sebastian Ohlsson, 6. Christos Gravius, 7. Diego Campos, 8. Joseph-Claude Gyau, 9. Elyas Bouzaiene, 10. Dijan Vukojevic, 11. Rasmus Orqvist

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and talented. Now they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Malmö FF vs Degerfors IF on 5th June 2023 from 10:40 PM (IST) – 05:10 PM (GMT) at Swedbank Stadion. If we talk about the recent match details then the MAL team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the DEG team won 1 match, draw 2 matches, and lost 2 matches. The MAL team has more chances to win the match.