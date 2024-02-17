Malabar Hill Crash: 75-year-old Killed in Road Accident, CCTV Video Footage

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of a 75-year-old man who lost his life after being hit by a speeding SUV. The incident’s news is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly circulating in the internet trends. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Ambalal Patel and his death news broke the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones. There is an investigation has begun and the authorities have shared some details regarding his demise. Let us discuss all the available details surrounding this incident and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

According to the exclusive reports, Rajesh lost his life after being hit by a speeding SUV while crossing the road in Malabar Hill. This incident took place on Wednesday 14 February 2024 and the victim succumbed to his injuries. He was rammed by a speeding SUV while he was crossing Walkeshwar Road near a bus stop at Malabar Hill. At present, the exact circumstances surrounding this accident are not completely confirmed and openly shared yet. The authorities are on the way to understand exactly what happened in this accident. Still, details remain to share, so swipe up this page and keep reading…

75-year-old Killed in Road Accident

After the incident, locals informed the authorities, and a case was registered against the driver under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving on public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence). However, the car driver has not been arrested yet and there is no information about the driver. Officials said, “Rajesh was hit by a speeding SUV, identified as a black Hyundai Creta while crossing the road. The vehicle was moving from Bandstand towards Teen Batti in Malabar Hill and suddenly hit the victim. The SUV driver and Patel’s neighbor Payal Shah ran him over and when they couldn’t find any hospital nearby, they took him to Bhatia Hospital in Tardev.” Read on…

Rajesh Ambalal was a resident of the Geetanjali Building, Malabar Hill and his death is heartbreaking news for his family. It is reported that he had suffered several fractures in his legs and died a day after the accident. The hospital stated that he died due to hypovolemic shock with a pelvic fracture. After registering the case, officials started an investigation and identified the driver as Krish Madhav Maneklal, 20, resident of Minerva Lokhandwala Towers, Mahalaxmi, but he has not been arrested yet. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.