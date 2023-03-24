Malayalam Director Vishnu Mohan Gets Engaged to Kerala BJP Leader’s Daughter Images

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known director Vishnu Mohan got engaged to the Kerala BJP leader’s daughter. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on many social networking sites an uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines on the internet. It is good news for both families and many famous celebrities are giving them best wishes. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As per the report, Vishnu made his debut last year with Meppadiyan, which starred actor Unni Mukunda. The film has been written and directed by Vishnu Mohan and become a superhit in 2022. Now the very famous movie directed got engaged to Abhirami Radhakrishnan. Abhirami Radhakrishnan was the beautiful daughter of the BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan. A N Radhakrishnan is a very well-known and respected BJP state Vice President in Kerala and was the candidate for the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

On the basis of the report, Vishnu Mohan and Abhirami Radhakrishnan had a grand engagement where many famous celebrities including Unni Mukundan and Major Ravi reach their to give them their best wishes. The grand engagement took place at A N Radhakrishnan’s home itself. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the wedding date. So their wedding is going to happen on 3 September 2023 in Cheranalloor. Now Vishnu and Abhiram’s engagement photos are viral on social media and gaining huge attention from many people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, movie director Vishnu is going to be directing another movie with Unni Mukundan named Pappa. This movie stars Sreenivasan, Kalabhavan and Saiju Kurup. The motion teaser of the movie was published already. Since Vishnu and Abhiram's engagement news has come on the internet it went viral and gained attention. Now many people are giving them best wishes for their new beginning. Many many congratulations to both for their engagement.