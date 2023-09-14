Malviya Nagar: Army Colonel Beaten Up, Robbed in Delhi’s, Two Arrested

Recently, a new incident in Delhi is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that an army colonel was assaulted and robbed and 2 people were arrested in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Yes, you heard it right. The information has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

While giving a statement of this case, the police said that in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi, three people allegedly beat up a 48-year-old army colonel, but the matter did not end there, they also looted the army colonel. The victim fighter told the police that he had asked for a lighter from one of the accused and after that, they started abusing him. A complainant, Vineet Mahato, who is a resident of Chanakyapuri, is also involved in this case. The police officer said that on Wednesday he came to Malviya Nagar police station and lodged a complaint that he was going to Triveni in Malviya Nagar by car with his friend on Tuesday. He had gone to the complex because he had to attend a seminar.

Army Colonel Beaten Up, Robbed in Delhi’s

The man had reached the complex around 11:30 p.m. and asked for a lighter from a man standing nearby. But he started shouting at her and pushed her due to which she fell on the ground. The robbers also stole his phone and other belongings from his car. When the complainant looked in his car, he realized that his two mobile phones, credit cards, voter ID cards, and Rs 10,000 in cash were missing. Polyway has arrested 2 out of the 3 criminals.

Police have identified the accused as Chirag, Mithun alias Deepak, resident of Delhi, aged 22 years, and Mukul, aged 28 years, resident of Jagdamba Camp, Sheikh Sarai. Both the accused have been booked under sections 394 “dacoity causing intentional hurt”, section 411 “dishonestly receiving stolen property” and section 34 “common intention”. The police are searching for the third absconding criminal and the police will soon arrest him. Here, with all of the material, the article comes to a close. Keep checking back with us for more latest developments.