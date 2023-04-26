Mamukkoya Death Reason? Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passed Away at 76, Family

Today we received the saddening news of the passing away of Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya from Kozhikode in Kerala. It has been reported that a few days ago, Mamukkoya was invited as a chief guest for the inauguration of a football tournament at Wandoor in the Malappuram district of Kerala. During the event, Mamukkoya suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Vandoor. The people are grieving the death of the veteran actor. The famous actor was known for comedies and dramas for several decades. Go through the whole article to know more about Malayalam actor Mamukkoya and the cause of his death.

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya died at a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala. He was 76 years old. It has been reported that along with the cardiac arrest, he also suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was on a ventilator and passed away on Wednesday at about 1 pm. At first, the actor was admitted to a private hospital in Vandoor but was later shifted to another private hospital in Kozhikode, as his condition was becoming worse. Fans and friends are sending tributes to the veteran actor. The actor won many Filmfare awards in his life and was known for his distinctive dialect style. Let’s get to know more about his life.

Mamukkoya Death Reason?

Mamukkoya was not only fit for the comic roles but was great in character roles as well. He acted in over 450 films in Malayalam, was famous for the Malabar dialect and was a delightful figure in South Indian films. He began his career in theatre at an early age. His debut movie was Anyarude Bhoomi in 1979. However, he succeeded to make an impact as his first prominent role came in Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam (1986), which was directed by Sibi Malayil. As per his known people, he was a natural actor and was effortless in portraying various roles. Friends are recalling the time spend with him as he was a very generous personality.

As per his family, the actor’s wife’s name is Suhara and they have four children-Muhammed Nisar, Shahitha, Nadiya and Abdul Rasheed. Mamukkoya was active at this age also and was having many projects in the pipeline. In 2008, he won his career’s first Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian for the film ‘Innathe Chintha Visheyam’. The film industry recalls him as the actor of all seasons. He was recently seen in Sulaikha Manzil. His friends and fans are sending tributes to him. Our heartfelt tributes are also with the iconic actor. Stay tuned…….