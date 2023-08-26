Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Drew Barrymore Near Her New York Home

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that a man reportedly stalked actress Drew Barrymore in New York and showed up at her residence has been released by a judge on Friday, 25 August 2023. Recently the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms Lots of people were stunned. This news became a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people must be very curious to know the complete information about the mews. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

A man has been identified as 43-year-old Chad Michael Busto. He was arrested for stalking in the fourth degree, which does not allow bail. The 43-year-old man was ordered to wear a GPS tag and stay away from the 48-year-old star. The suspect asserted to be homeless and living in a shelter and also asked for approval to travel to Texas for another hearing on 3 September, though the information of the case was not clear. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Drew Barrymore

Busto’s focus on Barrymore came to light on Monday when he was rushed to the stage at an event hosted by “Charlie’s Angles” star at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. He has a record of criminal crimes in many states, including disorderly conduct, indecent direction and trespassing. Busto was suspended in Georgia, Minnesota, Florida and California for unruly conduct, indecent exposure, trespassing and other crimes. He yelled her name and stated he needed to see her while she was in New York. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the event was part of Barrymore's promotion of her new Netflix show,' The Sex Lives of College Girls.' After two days, Busto showed up at Barrymore's $6 million farmhouse in Southampton and went door to door looking for her. Later, he was arrested by the police in the Village of Sagaponack, Town of Southampton, on the steps of Barrymore's $6 million farmhouse. The man was allegedly banned from an online fan forum for Amber Heard.