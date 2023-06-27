Man Arrested For Urinating, Defecating and Spitting on Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight

There is a piece of information is coming forward that a passenger of Air India has been arrested for defecating on Mumbai-Delhi flight. Yes, you heard right he was arrested for urinating and this news is spread like wildfire on the internet and social media pages. There is an investigation is also ongoing related to this case and police authorities shared some reports regarding this matter. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many are showing their interest in this news, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this matter.

According to the police and reports, this incident took place on Saturday 24 June 2023 onboard flight AIC 866. It is shared that a man was arrested for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight mid-air. The passenger is identified as Ram Singh who was a passenger on seat number 17F. Alongside defecating and urinated, it is also said that he spat in row 9 of the aircraft. The cabin crew gave a verbal warning to the passenger because of his behavior or misconduct and said that he will be secluded from the other passengers.

Man Arrested For Urinating

Later, the crew member informed the pilot about this incident, and a message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. This incident left an agitated and stunned to several of the passengers. The head of Air India security escorted the passenger to the local police station after the flight’s arrival. After this incident, police began an investigation and registered a case under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code. This investigation is underway and not much information has been shared yet.

This news was shared on Monday 26 June 2023 by the authorities and now this news is making the headlines on the news channels. Now this news is receiving so much attention from the people. Ram Singh, the passenger who allegedly defecated and urinated on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight has been arrested and facing the charges. Lots of users are sharing their reactions on social media pages by commenting. One more case happened on 26 November 2022 in which a man was in an inebriated condition and allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.