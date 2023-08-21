Man Committed Crime of Stealing Money From ATM to Bear Medical Costs of His Mother Cancer Treatment.

Man Committed the crime of stealing money from ATM to bear the medical costs of his mother’s cancer treatment. Good Day Readers, Today disheartening news has come up from Uttar Pradesh’s Nawabganj. Revealing that a Man Committed crime of stealing money from an ATM to bear the medical costs of his mother’s cancer treatment. Stay with this article to unveil the tragic truth of this news. On Saturday, law enforcement detained an individual named Subham in Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh, after he was discovered trying to vandalize a Canara Bank ATM. Subham informed the police that his arrest did not bring any remorse, as his motive behind the crime was to acquire finances for his mother’s cancer treatment.





At approximately 3 am, Subham arrived at the ATM kiosk and endeavored to breach the machine. However, the control room at Canara Bank’s Bengaluru location alerted the Kanpur Police. The Nawabganj Police promptly arrived on the scene and apprehended Subham as he was making an escape attempt. As per data from the Police, there have been 105 reported instances of ATM break-ins between October 2018 and August 31 2022 last year, resulting in the arrest of 108 individuals.

Additionally, out of these suspects, 35 were previously implicated in various robbery cases. As outlined by senior police officials, the data reveals a rising trend where thieves are realizing that targeting unattended and secluded ATMs is a more straightforward and less hazardous approach compared to robbing a bank. This distinction arises from the presence of security personnel and electronic safety measures within banks, which have the potential to disrupt their schemes.



Explaining the favored ATM burglars, the officer stated that these criminals primarily employ two methods to break into ATMs. “They either uproot the machines using vehicles or use gas cutters,” the officer elaborated. A review of cases spanning the past three years highlights that a significant portion of these ATM burglars are connected to criminal gangs based in Mewat, Haryana. Typically, during daylight hours, these offenders survey unguarded ATMs and execute their operations around midnight. They take precautions such as applying black paint to CCTV cameras and utilizing gas cutters to access the cash dispensing tray,” the crime branch officer explained.



Likewise in this case, When questioned, Shubham conveyed to the police that his mother was grappling with cancer, and he was in dire need of funds for her surgery. Having explored all viable options to secure the required money, he turned to YouTube tutorials that detailed techniques for manipulating ATMs. He indicated that his arrest didn’t bring him any remorse; rather, he lamented only the fact that he couldn’t manage to gather the funds required for his mother’s treatment. Subham’s background does not include any previous involvement in criminal activities.