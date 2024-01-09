CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Man Crashes Car Into White House Gate, Weeks After Vehicle Slammed Into Biden’s Motorcade

1 day ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share some shocking news with you. Recent news has revealed that a vehicle crashed into the gate of the White House. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. After hearing this news, people have started asking questions like when this incident happened. Have the police continued their investigation of this incident? What are the consequences of this incident? We are going to collect the answers to all these questions and share them with you in today’s article. To read this news, you have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Vehicle crashes into White House gate

As we have told you in the above paragraph a vehicle collided badly with the gate of the White House. However, this news is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is forcing people to know about this incident. According to the information, it has been learned that the incident of a vehicle hitting the White House gate occurred in Washington around 6 o’clock. This incident has stunned people because a vehicle hitting the White House like this is an attention-grabber.

Man Crashes Car Into White House Gate

However, as soon as the police received the news of the car colliding with the White House, they took the matter seriously and considered it necessary to reach the spot and continue their investigation. While handling this matter, the police shared various statements with the public and said that the person who carried out this matter was immediately arrested. Continuing their investigation on this matter, the police have started to find out why the person committed this incident and what could have been the reason behind committing this incident.

The police have kept the identity of the person who carried out this incident a secret. Although this incident did not happen for the first time, such an incident had happened once before also when a person was accused of drunk driving and that person also collided his vehicle with the convoy of US President Joe Biden. So far, only this news has come to light related to this accident, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.

