Man Dead, Two Children Injured After Car Crashes into SEPTA Trolley in Overbrook

On Thursday night, Philadelphia police responded to a trolley crash in the Overbrook section of the city. The incident, which occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m., was reported by nearby patrol officers. Upon arriving at the scene, they observed the Dodge Charger was fully engulfed in flames. Upon reaching the vehicle, officers were able to extricate the driver of the Charger, who was listed in critical condition with burns and a head injury. According to police, the driver was 20 years old and was driving the Charger when it collided with the trolley, which had a green light. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8:31 p.m. Swipe for more details.

Man Dead, Two Children Injured After Car Crashes