Man Dead, Two Children Injured After Car Crashes into SEPTA Trolley in Overbrook

A 20-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night when his Dodge Charger hit a trolley and caught fire in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia. Philadelphia police said the trolley was hit from behind by the Charger, causing it to burst into flames. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to police chief inspector Scott Small, officers in the 19th District saw the car on fire after it crashed into the trolley. It was completely on fire, but they managed to get the driver out the passenger window.
The vehicle and trolley were visibly covered in severe burns. According to SEPTA, the trolley had been knocked off its rails. Nine passengers managed to safely evacuate the scene. One mother with multiple young children was reported to have minor injuries and has been transported to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia for further treatment. It is reported that they are all in stable condition. Police are currently examining surveillance cameras and residences in the vicinity of the crash, as well as interviewing the driver and people in the vicinity. Stay tuned to our website.
