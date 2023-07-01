Man Dies After Being Mob Lynched In Tripura, On Suspicion Latest News

In this article, we are going to talk about the latest case in which a group of villagers detained a resident of East Chandrapur suspecting him to be a cattle lifter on Thursday morning. It is shared that the crowd of villagers tied him to an electric post and was beaten up by some villagers. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many social media users are raising various questions related to this incident. Let us know more about this incident and also talk to learn more about the victim in this article, so read continuously and wholly.

According to the reports, a 41-year-old man was lynched by a crowd of villagers on suspicion of being a cattle lifter, and this incident took place in the West Tripura district, Tripura, India on Thursday morning 29 June 2023. Police shared on Friday about this incident publicly and officially. A police officer said that they have arrested two persons in connection with this incident. Now this news is making the headlines on the news channels and running on the top of the internet and social media platforms. Keep reading to know more about this incident.

Man Dies After Being Mob Lynched In Tripura

The victim was identified as Nandu Sarkar who was a resident of East Chandrapur and he was 41 years old at the time of his death. It is shared that the villagers tied him to an electric post and he was beaten up by some villagers very badly. The villagers suspect him to be a cattle lifter and lynched him. After this incident, an investigation has also begun by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of East Agartala police station and the investigation is ongoing. It is shared that after getting informed about this incident, the police rushed to the incident scene and rescued the victim in critical condition, and transported him to Ranirbazar health center where he succumbed to his injuries.

His death was confirmed by the doctors and his death news broke the heart of his family members. His wife Sonali Sarkar said that he was beaten up brutally and assaulted by a group of people after tying him with an electric pole. The OC said that there were no injuries on the body but he may sustained fatal injuries internally that resulted in his death. There is an FIR has been registered and the police have arrested two accused. The investigating is underway and there is not much information has been shared yet.