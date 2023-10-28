Man Dies In Accident, Woman Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Recently, a tragic accident took place near Kaza toll Plaza in Mangalagiri of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and the news of this incident is running on the top of the news channels. In this accident, two individuals were involved and the locals called the authorities and they said that this accident was horrifying. The two individuals were identified as Ambati Anjaneyulu and Sirisha and they were a married couple. The news of this accident is making headlines and many are showing thier interest in knowing more. Let us know more about this accident and we will try to cover all the details.

According to the sources and reports, a fatal crash incident happened on Friday 27 October 2023 near Kaza toll Plaza in Mangalagiri of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India. In this accident, a couple was involved, a person of them died on the spot and his wife was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Guntur. They were the residents of Ranigarithota in Vijayawada and no one expected this terrible crash incident. The cases of accidents and vehicle collisions are increasing day by day. Several details are left to share about this incident, so swipe up and continue your reading.

Man Dies In Accident

Ambati Anjaneylulu died on the incident scene and he was 38 years old at the time of his death. His wife is still alive and in critical condition, she is 32 years old and undergoing treatment at a hospital for her injuries. The husband was running a cool drink shop and his wife working as a messenger at a bank in the city. This sudden crash incident changed the whole life of both of them. It was a wheeler crash incident and it occurred when their vehicle collided with a water tank. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and they continue to understand the exact circumstances surrounding this accident.

It is stated that both victims went to the house of thier relatives located in Kanigiri of Prakasam district on Wednesday to attend a function on a two-wheeler. This incident occurred when the couple was returning at 8 am on Friday when suddenly Anjaneyulu lost control of his two-wheeler and rammed into a Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's waste-collecting vehicle at Kaza toll plaza. The husband was pronounced dead on the spot while the local called the authorities and rushed his wife to hospital. There are no details about their personal lives. The investigation is ongoing.