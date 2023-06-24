Man Held Over Nicola Bulley TikTok Post Further Arrested Video Goes Viral on Internet

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. A man who was arrested over videos posted on TikTok after Nicola Bulley’s body was found has been further held on suspicion of stalking, police said. The entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared in St Michael's on Wyre while walking her dog and after a major search was found 23 days later. A 34-year-old man was arrested in March over footage shot inside the police cordon when her body was found. The same man was arrested on 18 June in Greenhalgh, on suspicion of stalking. The man from Swindon, Wiltshire, has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries. Police said; his bail condition has been set to prevent the interference or intimidation of any witness, including a number of people from the village of St Michael's on Wyre, and not enter Lancashire for any reason other than to travel directly through the country without stopping.

Man Held Over Nicola Bulley TikTok

He had been previously arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offenses and perverting the course of justice, the force added. The arrest related to footage taken from inside a police cordon on 19 February. Ms Bulley, who worked as a mortgage adviser, was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow after dropping off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school on 27 January. Her disappearance sparked a major search operation in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Her body was recovered more than three weeks later in the river a mile away from where she was last seen. An inquest into Ms Bulley's death was opened and adjourned in February, ahead of a full hearing.