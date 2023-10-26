Man Hits Elderly Person in Delhi Metro, Co-passengers Intervene Video Goes Viral on Internet

Every day lots of videos are shared on the internet and many of them go viral because of thier content. Similarly, a video is coming forward that shows a fight between a man and an elderly person. The man hits an elderly person in the moving Delhi metro and the co-passengers intervene. This video went viral in a short time period and continuously crossed a large number of views on internet sites. This viral video attracted the attention of many social media users and created a buzz. Let us know more about this viral video in this article and we will try to cover all the details, so read completely.

After coming out of this viral video, it created a storm and many are hitting the search engine platforms to watch it. It is surfacing over the internet and continuously running in the trends of social media platforms. It is doing the rounds of the internet and is available to watch on various social media pages. This viral video was initially shared by an Instagram user named Disha Sehrawat. It is said that this is a real video that shows a man aggressively attacking an elderly passenger on the metro. The exact reason behind this assault remains a mystery.

Man Hits Elderly Person in Delhi Metro

This viral video shows a man assaulting an elderly person in Delhi Metro and the co-passengers trying to stop them. However, the reason behind this attack is not revealed and remains unclear. It shows a violent altercation taking place within the confines of a Delhi Metro coach. However, the fight was not long before the fellow co-passengers intervened coming to the help of the older man. The passengers pushed the attacker away from the elder man and stopped the fight. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to learn more about this incident.

It is said that the Metro staff was also involved in this incident later. This viral video has been made storm since it was shared on the internet and it has crossed over 5 million views and gained 217k likes. Many social media users have commented on this viral video and shared their reactions. It is stated that the man was hit by the elder uncle on his head which began this fight. This video is available to watch on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms.