Man Hurt in Bike-Car Collision, CCTV Video Footage

Recent news has revealed that a person got injured in a bike-car collision. The news of this incident is spreading like wildfire on the internet.

As we told in the beginning of the article a man got injured in the collision between a car and a bike. According to the information, it has been learned that a few moments after the incident happened, the police reached the spot and issued a response to solve the matter. During the investigation itself, the police had shared shocking statements with the public in which it was found that this incident happened on Wednesday in Barlong village of Rajrappa police station area. A bike collided with an SUV on NH-23 in Barlong village of Rajrappa police station area and an elderly man was badly injured in this incident.

Man Hurt in Bike-Car Collision

The elderly person who was the victim of the incident was admitted to Sadar Hospital on the spot by the police, he was later admitted to RIMS Referral and his treatment is still going on. After investigation of this incident, the reason for the incident was said to be that the bike riders were coming from the opposite direction and while trying to avoid them, the car went out of control, resulting in the car hitting an empty house. But in this incident, apart from the old man, a bike rider also got injured.

Another sad news has come out in which it is said that two people riding a motorcycle died after falling victim to the incident. After committing this horrific incident, the car rider ran away from the spot. Police are continuing their investigation by keeping the incident site sealed.