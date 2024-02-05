Man Jumps From Highway After 3 Car Crash Involving a Wrong Way Driver in Central Phoenix

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a man committed jump from highway after causing a car crash. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. A person leaps from a highway following a three-car collision with a wrong-way driver in central Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. An individual was captured after leaping from Interstate 10 on Saturday evening, as per authorities. The man reportedly fled the site of a three-car collision involving a driver going the wrong way.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking into a three-vehicle accident that originated from a driver purportedly traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 10 near 19th Avenue in central Phoenix on Saturday night. According to DPS, the vehicle was noted to be moving west in the east lanes prior to the collision. A person departed the scene before law enforcement arrived but was subsequently apprehended beneath I-10 after leaping from the highway, as per DPS. One individual was taken to the hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening, according to DPS. Currently, an investigation into impairment is underway. Automobile accidents are an inherent aspect of existence. In 2020, the United States witnessed a staggering 35,766 fatal car accidents on its roadways.

Man Jumps From Highway After 3 Car Crash

Additionally, 1,593,390 incidents led to injuries, while 3,621,681 caused property damage. This equates to a grand total of 5,250,837 collisions transpiring in just one year. The prevalence of car accidents on U.S. roads is evident in these statistics. This overview delves into various aspects, encompassing primary causes, probable victims, and states with the highest likelihood of accidents. The statistics surrounding DUI incidents are alarming. Impaired driving contributes to 35% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents, resulting in 13,695 fatalities caused by intoxicated drivers alone.

Certain patterns emerge regarding the timing of impaired driving incidents. Notably, only 23% of crashes involving drivers with a BAC of .01 or higher occur during the daytime, while 67% of DUI-related collisions take place at night. Moreover, specific locations bear a higher risk of impaired driving accidents. Montana claims the unfortunate title of the state with the highest number of DUI-related fatalities in the U.S., as 51% of fatal accidents in the state are attributed to intoxicated driving.