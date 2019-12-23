Vijayawada: Man killed wife with Cricket bat after heated argument :- A man allegedly killed his wife with a cricket bat after a heated argument between the couple at Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh, late on Saturday night. According to the police, the couple, Sk Mustafa and Hayataunnisa, stayed at Sai Nagar area in the town and had been married for around 10 years.

Man killed wife with Cricket bat

According to the media reports, Hayatunnisa was a teacher at a government upper primary school at Burnpet, while Mustafa was unemployed.

Police said that Hayatunnisa made repeated attempts to help Mustafa, even taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh to buy a car for her husband, so that he could earn in the travel business. However, he suffered losses, following which he sold the car. Hayatunnisa then helped him open a clothing store and gave him around Rs 2 lakh, but that business failed as well. Police said that as a result, the relationship became strained and the couple would frequently quarrel.

On Saturday night, an argument broke out, following which Mustafa, in a fit of rage, picked up the cricket bat and allegedly beat Hayatunnisa to death.

While Mustafa initially fled from the scene, he surrendered to the police later on Sunday and is reported to have confessed the crime. He has been booked by the Narsaraopet police under Section 302 (Murder) of IPC.

The body of the woman was shifted to the Narasaraopet Government Area Hospital for a post-mortem and the police said that further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this year, a similar incident happened in which a man beheaded his wife and then carried her severed head through the streets of Vijayawada. Later, the accused threw the head in a nearby canal and then surrendered at the Satyanarayanapuram police station.