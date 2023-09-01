Man Shot at Hospital in Bihar’s Arrah District CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which you all must have seen how a person admitted to the hospital was shot dead. After watching the video, people’s souls trembled. Consequently, the information has quickly spread through all media sources and that video has now become a topic of discussion for internet users. People are giving this story much too much attention. People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

According to the current reports, As we told you at the beginning of the article, a victim was shot dead by a person in public. People are very nervous after watching this video. This incident took place on Thursday in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The video of this entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of the hospital. This question must be arising in your mind, How can a person do this? So, while disclosing the matter, let us tell you that some past deeds were behind this incident. There was a debate about the withdrawal of the case of sexual harassment filed by the sister of a Dalit man in 2019, but the debate went so far that the culprit brutally shot and killed the victim.

The police have taken this matter very seriously and have started investigating it because it is a case of murder. The police have given the name and age of the Victim. The name of the Victim is Nitin Ahirwar, an 18-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh. When the case of molestation with his sister came to light, he reported it to the police but later asked her to withdraw the report, which he flatly refused. But the matter did not end there because when he decided that he would not take back the report, the accused beat him to death.

The police have named the accused as Vikram Singh Thakur, who after committing the murder, went to the victim’s house and vandalized it and then also took the life of the victim’s sister. Seeing this, when Vikayatim’s mother went to save her, she was also stripped naked by the accused. The police have very bravely arrested eight accused including the main suspect and started their further investigation. Stay tuned with us for more latest upgrades.