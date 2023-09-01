Man Shot Dead Inside Union Minister’s Lucknow Home, Son’s Pistol Found At Spot

As soon as you heard the name of Lucknow city, you all understood that in today’s article, we are going to talk about another Lucknow crime. Recently there has been news on the internet that a person was shot dead in the house of Union Minister K in Lucknow. On hearing this news, people are surprised at how can a person’s life be taken in public. People are searching nonstop on social media to know a piece of news, just keeping such a thing in mind, we have brought all the information related to this incident for you. Move your screen up and know the complete information in detail.

As we told you in the above paragraph, a young man was shot dead at the residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore on Friday in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. After this incident, licensed pistol in the name of the minister’s son was recovered. The police have taken this case very seriously and have also traced the victim. While giving a statement in this case, the police has said that the name of the person who was shot is Vinay Srivastava, but not only this, Vinay Srivastava is also a special friend of Vikas Kishore, the son of Lucknow minister Kaushal Kishore.

Man Shot Dead Inside Union Minister’s Lucknow Home

Starting their inquiry after the incident, the police first answered some questions from Lucknow minister Kishore, in which Kishore told that when this incident happened with Vinay Srivastava, his son Vikas was not present at the spot, and he also It has also been said that the investigation is going on in this case and this whole incident will be taken forward according to the law. The police have started their investigation at Kishore’s house itself and have even sealed the accident area so that no evidence can be destroyed. This case has become a mystery for the police itself because how suddenly the question of shooting a man to death arises.

As we have told you that Vikas Kishore was not present at his house at the time of the incident, but when his friend was shot, some people were present there who have been taken into custody and police action has also started. The body of Vinay Srivastava has been handed over to the police for postmortem. When Vikas Kishore came to know about this whole incident, he felt very sad that now his friend is no more in this world. Follow us for more latest updates.