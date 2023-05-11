Man Shot Dead Inside Virginia University Hospital at Midnight

The breaking news is coming that a man was fatally shot at midnight. This news is going viral and getting a lot of attention. The man was fatally shot dead at midnight inside Virginia University. The man who was shot inside the Virginia Commonwealth University is dead. The man was shot dead fatally inside the hospital on early Wednesday. People have many queries regarding this news. Why was the man shot dead? Where was the hospital security? Who was the man who died? What was the relationship between the victim and the accused? If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

A tragic incident was seen in Richmond, Virginia hospital. A man was openly shot dead inside the Virginia hospital. According to the source, the man was shot dead on May 10, 2023. After, the investigation the accused was arrested by police. The man who was fatally shot dead, body was found inside a stairwell at VCU Medical Center North Hospital. This happened when two men were fighting inside the hospital. Further, the shooter was caught by the police department and sent to prison.

Man Shot Dead Inside Virginia University

As per hospital authority, no more were injured and no third person was involved in this shooting. Further, there is no more information is revealed about the victim and accused. Moreover, both name is also not revealed yet. According to the police statement, they received a call about a fire and active threat. The police received a call after midnight. The Richmond Police Department and VCU Police both investigating the case together and after serval hours both police departments caught the shooter into custody. The shooter was taken into custody after several hours.

If you are finding the name of both shooter and the victim so let us tell you that the authority not revealed their name yet. Still, their name is unknown. VCU Chief of Police John Venuti said, the accused has been taken into custody and we are finding those people and witnesses who see the entire incident and who could provide full information about that day. That was a very horrific incident. Police also talked with the hospital’s employees about this shot. The police department is looking for the smallest evidence to solve this case. Security is now strict in the hospital where the incident happened. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.