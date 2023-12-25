Man Stabbed A Security Guard At A Restaurant In New Jersey

Once again we are here to share a piece of shocking news with you. Recent news has revealed that Marcus Brown of Voorhees, NJ has been charged with murder in the Marlton stabbings. Yes, you heard it right. The news of this incident is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is also forcing people to know more deeply about this accident. People have even started asking many questions like when the stabbing incident happened. This incident has revealed some heart-wrenching results and many other questions. We have collected for you every clear information related to this incident. To know in depth about this incident, stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been revealed that the perpetrator of the stabbing incident was 28-year-old Marcus Brown. He is a resident of Voorhees, New Jersey who is currently in the custody of the police due to the crime he has committed. When Marcus Brown committed the stabbing incident, the police continued their response after the incident and found him guilty. Police sealed the incident site while continuing their investigation into the incident.

Man Stabbed A Security Guard

The police, while sharing some statements with the public during the investigation, said that this incident happened on 23 December 2023 in a restaurant located in Marlton. 28-year-old Marcus Brown attacks a restaurant security guard with a knife. After the attack, the victim was badly injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The incident was handled on the spot after which Marcus Brown was arrested by the police.

After arresting Marcus Brown on charges of carrying out this incident, the police are continuing some legal action against him. The accused was charged with Aggravated Assault in the 2nd Degree and Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime in the 3rd Degree. However, it has not yet been revealed why Marcus Browne committed the stabbing incident. The incident has sparked a new wave of violence in the Marlton, New Jersey community.