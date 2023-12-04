Man Stabs Four to Death in New York’s Queens, Police Shoot Him Dead

A heart-wrenching incident has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a person stabbed four people to death. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting a lot of people’s attention. After hearing about this incident, people have started asking many questions like when this incident happened, has the police started investigating this matter, and many other questions. We have collected for you every information related to this accident. So without any delay let’s start the article and know the news in depth.

According to the information, it has been learned that the incident of a man stabbing four people took place in Queens, New York. After which this accident has forced people to know what could have been the reason behind the man doing this. However, when the police got information about this incident, they reached the spot and continued their investigation. This accident has shocked New York’s Queens community. After the investigation, the police openly told the public about this matter that this accident took place in the early hours of Sunday when a man attacked family members with a steak knife in a house in the Queens borough of New York City. The victims of this accident were two innocent children and their parents.

The police got information about the incident from the neighbors. The police have arrested the murderer who killed the entire family. Police have revealed the identity of the accused, he is 38 years old. However, after this incident, the police themselves shot the accused. While identifying the victims, the police said that four people were victims of this accident, including a 12-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a 44-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man. Police found the body of an 11-year-old girl outside the house and the rest of the body was in the bedroom.

The fifth victim of this accident, a 61-year-old female victim, is badly injured and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. However, the people of the community have also been disappointed by the death of four people who lost their lives in this accident. But on the other hand, people have accepted that the culprit who committed this crime was killed by the police.