Man Swerves Car To Save Dog, Loses Wife In Fatal Accident & Files FIR Against Himself

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a man sacrificed his own safety to rescue a dog, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed his wife’s life. He took responsibility by filing a police report against himself. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. During his journey back from the Ambaji temple, Paresh Doshi, a 55-year-old resident of Narmada district in Gujarat, encountered a tragic incident near Daan Mahudi village on the Kheroj-Khedbrahma highway.

A stray dog unexpectedly darted in front of their car, compelling Paresh to make a sudden maneuver to avoid colliding with the dog. Unfortunately, this evasive action resulted in a collision with barricades, leading to the tragic death of his wife. Doshi provided his account of the incident to the police, stating, “On Sunday, my wife and I departed early from home, arriving at Ambaji temple around noon, only to find it closed. After waiting until 1.30pm, we offered our prayers and departed.

Man Swerves Car To Save Dog

While driving towards Suka Amba village, a stray dog suddenly crossed our path. In an attempt to avoid hitting the dog, I swerved, resulting in a loss of control. The vehicle collided sideways with makeshift pillars and barricades along the roadside.” Taking responsibility for the accident, Paresh held himself accountable and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against his own actions. A barricade pierced through the car’s passenger window, entrapping Amita in her seat with severe injuries. Doshi detailed in the FIR that the collision triggered the auto lock mechanism, leaving them stuck inside.

Describing the rescue, he stated, “Onlookers quickly came to our aid. A person shattered the window glass, released the lock, and assisted us in exiting the car. Amita was swiftly taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.” The stray dog issue has persistently troubled Gujarat. In October, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) revealed that they had received 7,000 complaints concerning stray dogs that year. Responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2020, the Gujarat High Court acknowledged in February 2023 that citizens were finding it progressively challenging to engage in morning walks due to the stray dog problem.