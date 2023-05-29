Man-Woman Were Found Dead In A Home As Per Port St. Lucie Police

There is a shocking piece of news is coming out that two adults found dead in a home and the victims were identified as a man and a woman. This news is currently running on the top of the internet and many social media users are expressing their reactions to this news. The news becomes the headline of the internet and rapidly circulates on various sites or platforms. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident and are curious to know more about this matter. In this article, we shared the entire details about this death incident and also talk some more related to this matter.

Man-Woman Were Found Dead In A Home

Port St. Lucie police said Saturday night that two individuals were discovered in a home in a possible murder-suicide with a crying infant and unharmed child. This incident took place in Port St. Lucie City, Florida, United States. Lt. Keith Boham said in a statement that the police were called for a welfare check at the Peacock Run apartments in the 5500 blocks of Northwest East Torino Parkway west of Florida’s Turnpike, at about 11:45 a.m. and they reached the behest of a family member of a man at the residence. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

It is shared in the reports that police discovered the home lock. However, they could hear the sound of an infant crying inside the room. The officer go inside the room through the medium of a rear sliding door ancd they saw two adults lying on the floor seems as dead. Later the infant is sent to the other family member whether the gender of the infant is not confirmed. It is shared that this incident happened on Saturday night 27 May 2023. The police are still collecting more shreds of this case and this investigation is ongoing.

This news is getting so much attention and lots of social media users are also sharing their reactions to this deadly incident news. The exact news about this incident is not clear. Police believed that the woman was killed by the man and then he killed himself. It is shared that they are in a relationship and killed themselves because of their relationship but nothing is confirmed yet. Before the complete investigation, nothing can be said too early.