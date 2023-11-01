Headline

Mana Darville Cause of Death? Marvel Actor Eka Darville’s Son Passed Away, Family

6 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again we are here with the latest news for you. Recent news has revealed that a boy named Mana Darville has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After which everyone is becoming very curious to know about the death of Mana Darville. After hearing the news of Mana Darville’s death, people started asking many questions like who is Mana Darville? When did Mana Darville die? What could have been the cause of Mana Darville’s death and many more questions? But we have collected for you every information related to Mana Darville’s death. So without any delay let’s start the article and know in depth about the death of Mana Darville.

Mana Darville Cause of Death

Before knowing about Mana Darville’s death, let us tell you about Mana Darville. Mana Darville was the son of a very famous Australian actor Eka Darville, who is making headlines these days due to the news of his death. You all must know Eka Darville who played the role of Scott Truman in the Power Rangers RPM TV show. He started his career in 2006 and till now he remains a part of the Australian film industry. But ever since the news of the death of his son Mana Darville came on the internet, people have remembered him again. However, the news of Mana Darville’s death of his son has disappointed everyone, because no one had guessed that he would say goodbye to his son Mana Darville prematurely.

Mana Darville Cause of Death?

Eka Darville’s son Mana Darville died at the age of 10. The cause of death of Mana Darville was said to be a disease-like brain tumor. However, this time is terrible for Eka Darville and her family as they have lost their son forever. The entire film industry has been seen mourning the death of her son. At this time there is no person who has not been saddened by the death of Eka Darville’s son.

Some information has emerged from the news of Mana Darville’s death, which states that Mana Darville’s condition was becoming serious day by day. Eka Darville took to her social media to share with great sadness that her beloved son, Mana Darville, has passed away. We pray that God gives courage to Eka Darville and his family to go through this difficult time and also gives peace to the soul of Mana Darville.

