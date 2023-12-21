Manager of E-Commerce Company Killed in Accident, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that the manager of an e-commerce company died in an accident. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A 35-year-old manager from an e-commerce company lost his life in the early hours of Wednesday when the car he was driving collided with a stationary truck on NICE Road near Magadi Road. Santosh, the deceased individual, was on his way home after completing a night shift when the accident took place. According to the police, he was driving at a high speed and failed to observe the parked truck on the roadside, resulting in a collision. The vehicle suffered severe damage due to the impact, leading to Santosh’s immediate demise.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police promptly arrived at the scene, conducting investigations before transporting the body for post-mortem examination. Law enforcement has urged individuals to adhere to safe speed limits, particularly during the nighttime and early morning hours. In 2022, Karnataka and its capital, Bengaluru, witnessed a surge in road accidents, as indicated by a recent report from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The number of road accidents in Karnataka rose from 34,647 in 2021 to 39,762 in 2022. However, these figures, although higher than those of 2021, still remained below the numbers reported in 2018 and 2019, when the state recorded over 40,000 accidents.

Manager of E-Commerce Company Killed in Accident

Despite the increase in accidents, Karnataka has moved from being the fourth-most accident-prone state to the fifth-most accident-prone state in 2022, contributing to 8.6% of all accidents nationwide. In preceding years, the state accounted for approximately 9% of road accidents in the country. Among these accidents, 13,384 occurred on national highways in Karnataka. Despite a lower overall number of accidents compared to 2018 or 2019, 2022 has recorded the highest count of road accident fatalities in Karnataka.

While fatalities remained around 11,000 in 2018 and 2019, with a slight decrease in each subsequent year, 2022 witnessed 11,702 deaths. Among these, 4,164 occurred on national highways. The data also reveals that approximately 8,000 of the fatalities in 2022 took place in rural areas. Simultaneously, Bengaluru experienced a rise in accidents from 3,213 in 2021 to 3,822 in 2022. The city, with 772 deaths, ranks second only to Delhi (1,461 deaths) in terms of road accident fatalities in 2022.