Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters Passed Away, Upshur County? Suspect On The Run

Once again another disappointing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that two sisters Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters have died. Yes, you heard it right.

According to sources, it has been revealed that Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters died after being victims of a terrible accident which has pierced the hearts of people. When the police released their investigation on the accident of Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters, it was found that it happened late Saturday night at around 11:45 p.m. A shootout took place in the accident in which two sisters Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters sacrificed their lives. Shooting incident in 2800 block of U.S. Hwy. Decreased at 271 S., near Bluebird Road.

Who Was Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters?

After this accident, the people of the community had to face problems. After the incident, when the police reached the spot, they found the bodies of both women, out of which the age of Mandy Ray was stated to be 35 years, while the other hand, the age of Dermetrica Waters was 37 years. Police said that both the victims lost their lives on the spot after being shot. The police have revealed the identity of the suspect who carried out the incident.

It was told that the accused is 41-year-old Alvin McKnight, his height is 6 feet 5 inches and weighs around 280 pounds, which is a tall and artistic person. The family of Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters is going through great grief after losing them in this accident. Everyone seems to be saying that Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Waters, the women who lost their lives in the firing accident, should get justice. However, the police are still continuing their strict investigation on this matter and are preparing to catch the culprit.